McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $546,000 in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Medpace stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $86.71.
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
