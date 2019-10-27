McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $546,000 in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.