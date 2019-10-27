Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $218.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.56.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

