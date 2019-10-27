Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $194.61 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.17. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

