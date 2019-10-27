McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target (up from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target (up from GBX 149 ($1.95)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 142.89 ($1.87).

LON MCS opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.43. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.60 ($2.09).

In other news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

