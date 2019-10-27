Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.57. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 5,217,003 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $862.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.