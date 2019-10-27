Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,485.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $231,485.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00755062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00160709 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

