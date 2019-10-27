Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MAT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 2,213,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

