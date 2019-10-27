Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.