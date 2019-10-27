Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 1,838,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,517. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

