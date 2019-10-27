Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) is George Zachary’s 3rd Largest Position

George Zachary decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 17.7% of George Zachary’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. George Zachary’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $742,642 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $109.38 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

