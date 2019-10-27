MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Argus started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $3,077,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.44. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $199.04 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

