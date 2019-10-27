Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 6,970 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $156.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of M&T Bank to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.