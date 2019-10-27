Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.27% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,690 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth $34,489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TV opened at $11.61 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

