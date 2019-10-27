Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Cap of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00200566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.01505754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.