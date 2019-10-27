Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 113,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGA opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.