MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target reduced by Leerink Swann from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 273.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after buying an additional 994,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 161,920 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 130,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,561,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

