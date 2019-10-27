Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

NYSE CLI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

