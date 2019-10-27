Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

