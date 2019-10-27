Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $151,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

