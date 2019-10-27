Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11,850.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 753,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 747,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.