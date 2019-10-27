Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

