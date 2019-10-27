Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,413 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 770,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,450,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,250,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

JCI opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.