Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after acquiring an additional 452,824 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,687,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 41.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after buying an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup set a $138.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

NYSE YUM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.