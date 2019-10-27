Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. BB&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

