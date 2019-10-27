Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Post by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

