Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,553.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $31,553.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,716.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.01913147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.02754675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00628339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00622932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00050439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00401707 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,635,054 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

