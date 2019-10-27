LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $319-321 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.49 million.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

