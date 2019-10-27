LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in LKQ by 211.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 33.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 522.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.