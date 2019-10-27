Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

