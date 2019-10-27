Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 178,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,767. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

