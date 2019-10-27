Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $749.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $743.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $737.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $92.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

