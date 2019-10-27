Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 590 ($7.71).

BAG stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 576.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 748.46. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

