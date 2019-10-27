Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on the stock.

BRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

BRK stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,994.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,921.87. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 million and a PE ratio of 47.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

