Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Renew (LON:RNWH)

Analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.89.

In other news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin bought 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.75 ($13,067.75).

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

