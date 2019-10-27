Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.