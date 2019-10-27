Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the period. Flex comprises 2.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.05% of Flex worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 157.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flex by 409.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 402.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $23,925,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 15,271,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

