Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 270.30 ($3.53) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,057 shares of company stock valued at $734,949.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

