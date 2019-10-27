Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

