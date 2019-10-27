Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LMRK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

