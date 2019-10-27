Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

