Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

