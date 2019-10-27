Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

