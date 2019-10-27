Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,031 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axos Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

