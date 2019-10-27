Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 751,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 134.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 335,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 410.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.