Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $390,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 102.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKC. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $73.70 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

