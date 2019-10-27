Kwmg LLC Sells 187 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $246.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

