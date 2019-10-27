Kuende Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $288,538.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kuende

Kuende is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,872,299 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

