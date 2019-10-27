Krios Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Krios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Krios has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $32,546.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.01487585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00121669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

