Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.49.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after buying an additional 9,788,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,252,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,352,000 after buying an additional 2,101,446 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $11,087,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.