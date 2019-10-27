Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.43 ($67.95).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Shares of SKB stock opened at €30.46 ($35.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of €48.04 ($55.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.36.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.